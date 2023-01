(WXYZ) — The Lions top pick could be taking home the top prize for a rookie this season.

Aidan Hutchinson has been named a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year. The winner is named at NFL Honors on Feb. 9.

Jet CB Sauce Gardner and Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen are the other two finalists.

Hutchinson finished the season with 52 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and three pass deflections.