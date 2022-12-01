Aidan Hutchinson named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for November

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson has been named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month.
The league released the list of monthly award winners on Thursday, and Hutchinson was joined by Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson who was named the offensive rookie of the month.
Hutchinson had a great November that included 13 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and one fumble recovery
Aidan Hutchinson never had an interception in his career. Not in grade school. Not in high school.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 6, 2022
The first INT of his life comes off of Aaron Rodgers. Not bad, rookie. pic.twitter.com/xkqePCSGqd