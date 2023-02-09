Aidan Hutchinson wins fan-voted Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year Award

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson has been named the 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year.

This award was fan-voted, and is different from the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award which is voted on by the AP.

“There were so many talented players in this rookie class, so it’s quite an honor for me to be named the 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year,” Hutchinson said in a release. “Considering some of the past Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year winners, taking home this award feels surreal, and I want to thank all the fans who believed in me and voted for me. It is amazing to see the support from fans week after week, and I am ready to start the offseason and get out there for an even better season next year.”

He finished the season with 9.5 sacks and was the first rookie since 1982 – when the individual sack became an official statistic – with at least nine sacks and three interceptions.

Hutchinson was one of six finalists nominated for the award. The others were Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker, Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen.