Aidan Hutchinson's rehab ended in the spring; he's 100 percent at Lions camp

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Aidan Hutchinson's rehab from his broken leg is over. He's making it clear: that ended in the spring, and he's back to 100 percent.

The Lions standout defensive end has been "feeling normal for a long time," and believes he's a better player than he was last season.

He recalled testing his leg at OTAs in May.

"I went out there, I got kicked, stepped on, everything you can think of under the sun, on this leg," Hutchinson said Friday. "And after practice I got up and I was like, 'All right, we're good.' I think it takes those physical things to happen to you to mentally solidify where you're at and the confidence and moving past it."

He had a fantastic season in college after returning from a broken ankle, and smiled Friday, saying this is the “last time” he’s bouncing back from injury.

