(WXYZ) — AJ Hinch called Alex Bregman "a special guy" as Tigers spring training began, but said he won't publicly recruit him.

"I get asked about it on airplanes, in restaurants, walking down the street. I live in Houston during the offseason, so you can imagine how that's gone," he said.

"It's obvious he's a very talented player, a very impactful player, and someone who's close to my heart. This is a guy who I'm really close with."

