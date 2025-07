ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Albert Breer knows the NFC North is competitive, but believes the Lions have a strong chance to improve in 2025.

The Monday Morning Quarterback writer and Amazon Prime NFL insider visited Allen Park on Tuesday.

"As good as the team was last year, they should get better," he said. "It's just the age of some of the best players on the team, and how they should still be getting better."

