Alcohol sales start at Spartan Stadium on Saturday; here are the rules

Alcohol will be sold at Michigan State University's Spartan Stadium on Saturday, the university announced on Thursday.

It comes a few weeks after the Board of Trustees voted to approve alcohol sales following a bill earlier this year that allowed alcohol to be sold at college sporting events.

According to the university, alcohol will be sold one hour before the kickoff time until 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter. Everyone will be required to show ID, and there is a limit of two alcoholic beverages per transaction.

It will be sold at fixed-location carts throughout Spartan Stadium, not at concession stands.

There will be beer and seltzer options, with all beer sold in 16-ounce cans and seltzer in 12-ounce cans. Domestic beers and seltzer will be $10 and Michigan/craft beers will be $12.

Below is a map of sale locations.