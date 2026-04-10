Alex DeBrincat becomes Red Wings' first 40-goal scorer since 2008-09

(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat is having the best season of his career, and scored his 40th goal of the season on Thursday night.

The 28-year-old Farmington Hills native has played in all 79 games for Detroit this season. His goal came on the power play in the first period, giving Detroit a 1-0 lead over the Philadelphia Flyers.

According to the Red Wings, DeBrincat became the fourth Red Wings player over the last 20 years to have 40 or more goals in a single season. The last time it happened was Marian Hossa in the 2008-09 season with 40 goals.

Before that, it was Henrik Zetterberg with 43 goals in 2007-2008 and Brendan Shanahan with 40 goals in 2005-06.

DeBrincat is entering the final year of his contract with Detroit next season. He joined the Red Wings in 2023-24 and has improved every season while playing in every game.

This season, he has 40 goals and 43 assists for 83 points and is a +11 on the ice. The 40 goals are the second-most he's had in a season and his 43 assists are the most. The most goals he had in a season were 41, with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018-19 and 2021-22.