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Alex DeBrincat becomes Red Wings' first 40-goal scorer since 2008-09

Flyers Red Wings Hockey
Duane Burleson/AP
Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat, left, celebrates with center Dylan Larkin (71) after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Flyers Red Wings Hockey
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(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat is having the best season of his career, and scored his 40th goal of the season on Thursday night.

The 28-year-old Farmington Hills native has played in all 79 games for Detroit this season. His goal came on the power play in the first period, giving Detroit a 1-0 lead over the Philadelphia Flyers.

According to the Red Wings, DeBrincat became the fourth Red Wings player over the last 20 years to have 40 or more goals in a single season. The last time it happened was Marian Hossa in the 2008-09 season with 40 goals.

Before that, it was Henrik Zetterberg with 43 goals in 2007-2008 and Brendan Shanahan with 40 goals in 2005-06.

DeBrincat is entering the final year of his contract with Detroit next season. He joined the Red Wings in 2023-24 and has improved every season while playing in every game.

This season, he has 40 goals and 43 assists for 83 points and is a +11 on the ice. The 40 goals are the second-most he's had in a season and his 43 assists are the most. The most goals he had in a season were 41, with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018-19 and 2021-22.

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