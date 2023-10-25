Watch Now
Alex DeBrincat & Dylan Larkin's hot start continues despite Red Wings loss

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken in the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 8:41 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 08:48:56-04

The Detroit Red Wings are only seven games into the regular season, but the league is already taking notice of the pairing of Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat.

After going on a five-game win streak, Detroit lost its first game in nearly two weeks on Tuesday 5-4 in overtime against the Seattle Kraken.

Despite the loss, it was another great game for both players, who are at or near the top of the points list.

Larkin is tied with Jack Hughes with 14 points – four goals and 10 assists – and DeBrincat is right behind with 13 points – nine goals and four assists. Lark is a +5 and DeBrincat is a +6.

Another offseason addition, Shayne Gostisbehere, has added depth on the defense, and he's contributing to goals. In the seven games, he has nine points – three goals and six assists.

Detroit signed Gostisbehere to a one-year deal in the offseason, and on Tuesday night, he had a goal and two assists.

