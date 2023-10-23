Alex DeBrincat named NHL's first star of the week – obviously

Alex DeBrincat has only played in six regular-season games, but he's already making a huge impact and leaving his mark on the league.

The NHL announced Monday that DeBrincat was named the league's first star of the week for his performance between Oct. 16-22.

In four games, DeBrincat had a league-leading five goals and was second in points with eight to lead the Red Wings in four straight games.

This season, DeBrincat has the most goals (8) and most points (12) in the league. Dylan Larkin, his teammate and linemate, has the second-most points this season so far with 11.

The week included a hat trick on Sunday's game against the Calgary Flames.