Alex DeBrincat scores twice, Red Wings beat Ducks to end 3-game slide

DETROIT (AP) — Alex DeBrincat had two goals and an assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-3 on Thursday night to end a three-game losing streak.

DeBrincat has 18 goals and 33 points in 20 career games against the Ducks.

Moritz Seider and Dylan Larkin each had a goal and an assist, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka scored his second career goal. Michael Rasmussen also scored after being deactivated for Detroit’s 5-1 loss to Chicago on Sunday.

Jonatan Berggren, Patrick Kane and Lucas Raymond added two assists apiece.

Seider and DeBrincat scored on power plays, reviving a Detroit unit that had gone 1-for-20 during its previous five games.

John Gibson and Cam Talbot combined for 25 saves. Gibson departed after two periods due to an undisclosed injury.

Cutter Gauthier, Chris Kreider and Mikael Granlund scored for the Ducks, and Lukas Dostal made 27 saves. Leo Carlsson had his 11-game points streak snapped. The Ducks have lost two straight following a seven-game winning streak.

Detroit took a 3-2 lead in the second period after a scoreless first.

The Red Wings broke the deadlock at 5:57 of the period after the Ducks' Mason McTavish was whistled for his third penalty of the game. Seider scored on a shot from the point but the Ducks tied it less than two minutes later on Gauthier's team-high 12th goal.

Rasmussen and Kreider traded goals before Sandin-Pellikka scored from the point for his second career goal.

DeBrincat gave the Red Wings a 4-2 lead 50 seconds into the third period when he tipped in Seider's shot during a power play. Larkin scored on a 2-on-0 breakaway to answer Grandlund's goal. DeBrincat added an empty-netter.

The teams split their two-game season series.

Up next

Ducks: At Minnesota on Saturday night.

Red Wings: Host Buffalo on Saturday night.

