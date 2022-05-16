Watch
Sports

Actions

Alex Faedo, Tigers try to continue win streak, visit Rays

Alex Faedo Tigers Baseball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Tigers' Alex Faedo plays during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Alex Faedo Tigers Baseball
Posted at 3:49 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 15:49:50-04

Detroit Tigers (12-23, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (21-14, second in the AL East)
St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Alex Faedo (0-0); Rays: Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.55 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -202, Tigers +169; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers aim to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 21-14 record overall and an 11-8 record at home. The Rays have hit 31 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

Detroit has a 12-23 record overall and an 8-13 record at home. The Tigers have gone 3-5 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with five home runs while slugging .415. Manuel Margot is 10-for-20 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Meadows has four doubles and two triples for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 12-for-33 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .207 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Tigers: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rays: Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (undisclosed), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Victor Reyes: day-to-day (quadricep), Austin Meadows: day-to-day (undisclosed), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!