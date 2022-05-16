Alex Faedo, Tigers try to continue win streak, visit Rays

Detroit Tigers (12-23, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (21-14, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Alex Faedo (0-0); Rays: Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.55 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -202, Tigers +169; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers aim to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 21-14 record overall and an 11-8 record at home. The Rays have hit 31 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

Detroit has a 12-23 record overall and an 8-13 record at home. The Tigers have gone 3-5 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with five home runs while slugging .415. Manuel Margot is 10-for-20 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Meadows has four doubles and two triples for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 12-for-33 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .207 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Tigers: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rays: Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (undisclosed), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Victor Reyes: day-to-day (quadricep), Austin Meadows: day-to-day (undisclosed), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.