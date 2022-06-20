Alex Faedo to start as Tigers open three-game series in Boston

Detroit Tigers (26-40, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (36-31, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Alex Faedo (1-3, 4.28 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -188, Tigers +160; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Detroit Tigers to begin a three-game series.

Boston has a 17-16 record at home and a 36-31 record overall. The Red Sox have a 26-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Detroit has gone 9-18 on the road and 26-40 overall. The Tigers have a 10-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has 20 doubles, six home runs and 31 RBI while hitting .337 for the Red Sox. J.D. Martinez is 10-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Harold Castro has eight doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Tigers. Victor Reyes is 10-for-30 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Tigers: 3-7, .244 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Harold Castro: day-to-day (calf), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.