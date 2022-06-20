Watch
Sports

Actions

Alex Faedo to start as Tigers open three-game series in Boston

Alex Faedo White Sox Tigers Baseball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Faedo throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Alex Faedo White Sox Tigers Baseball
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 16:34:51-04

Detroit Tigers (26-40, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (36-31, fourth in the AL East)
Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Alex Faedo (1-3, 4.28 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -188, Tigers +160; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Detroit Tigers to begin a three-game series.

Boston has a 17-16 record at home and a 36-31 record overall. The Red Sox have a 26-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Detroit has gone 9-18 on the road and 26-40 overall. The Tigers have a 10-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has 20 doubles, six home runs and 31 RBI while hitting .337 for the Red Sox. J.D. Martinez is 10-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Harold Castro has eight doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Tigers. Victor Reyes is 10-for-30 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Tigers: 3-7, .244 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Harold Castro: day-to-day (calf), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!