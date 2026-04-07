All eyes turn to Detroit for the 2027 Final Four: Here's what you need to know

(WXYZ) — With the NCAA men's basketball season officially wrapped up following Michigan's win over UConn on Monday night, all eyes are now on Detroit for the 2027 Final Four.

The event will bring hundreds of thousands of fans to the Motor City in early April and will be the first Final Four in nearly two decades. Ford Field last hosted a Final Four in 2009 when North Carolina beat Michigan State.

Watch below: NCAA unveils logo for 2027 Final Four at Ford Field

NCAA unveils logo for 2027 Final Four at Ford Field

Here's what you need to know.

When is the Final Four

The two Final Four games will take place Saturday, April 3 at Ford Field, and then the National Championship will be on Monday, April 5.

How to get tickets

The ticket application process is open now through May 31, 2026. Fans will enter a randomized selection after submitting an application and paying a $25 application fee.

Fans who enter will be charged in full for up to four tickets, plus the $25 application fee.

Applicants will be notified of their selection in the Fall of 2026. Those not selected will be refunded their charges, minus the $25 application fee. You can register here.

2027 Final Four Logo

Last year, officials in Detroit unveiled the logo for the 2027 Final Four.

The logo is a tribute to Detroit's heritage and drew inspiration from the city's street signs, auto tags and industrial roots. It also features the "313" area code, plus a basketball record graphic in honor of Motown. It was designed by Section 127.

Final Four Fan Fest

This year, the Final Four Fan Fest took place at the Indiana Convention Center on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Tickets cost $15 and featured a variety of activations, shopping and more.

It's likely the event will take place at Huntington Place in 2027.

2027 Final Four favorites

Oddsmakers are already looking ahead to next season, with Duke, the No. 1 overall seed in 2026, being the favorite for 2027. FanDuel Sportsbook has Duke at 7-1 odds, followed by the Wolverines at 8-1 odds. Then, it's Arizona, Florida, Houston and Michigan State.

