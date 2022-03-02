American Dunes to host Folds of Honor Collegiate Tournament featuring 18 schools

(WXYZ) — American Dunes Golf Glub in Grand Haven will host the first-ever Folds of Honor collegiate, a college golf tournament featuring more than a dozen schools from around the country.

The tournament, put on in partnership with Folds of Honor, Michigan State University and the Golf Coaches Association of America, will take place Sept. 26-28, 2022 at American Dunes. The course opened last year and is owned by Folds of Honor Founder Lt. Col. Dan Rooney. It was designed by Jack Nicklaus and benefits the organization.

The schools featured include: Air Force, Arizona, Army, Central Michigan, Clemson, Eastern Michigan, Florida State, Grand Valley State, Illinois, Kansas, Liberty, Michigan State, Navy, NC State, Oregon State, Texas Southern, UCLA, and Virginia Union as well as two Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“When we dreamed of building American Dunes with Mr. Nicklaus and hosting a collegiate tournament that represented our values of God and country, golf was a top goal," Rooney said in a statement. “The Folds of Honor Collegiate will be a trailblazing event with great college golfers playing the game for a greater purpose supporting Folds of Honor recipients.”

Folds of Honor provides scholarships to children and spouses of military members who were killed or wounded in action.

The tournament proceeds will benefit Folds of Honor and the GCAA Presidential Scholarship Fund.