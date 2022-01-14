Amon-Ra St. Brown named NFL's Rookie of the Week after win against Green Bay

After being nominated for four weeks straight, Amon-Ra St. Brown is named NFL's Rookie of the Week after win against Green Bay.

Week after week, Amon-Ra St. Brown was either breaking Lions franchise records or setting league-high numbers. Against Green Bay in the Lions' season finale, St. Brown broke Roy Williams' franchise record for most receiving yards by a rookie. It only took one catch against Green Bay to meet the milestone and he said he knew exactly how many yards he needed to make history.

"I want to keep that ball," St. Brown said. "That’s something I’ll never forget."

St. Brown said his rookie success has been a mixture of hard work and opportunity. Granted, with so many injuries this season, St. Brown has seen more time than expected. However, what he has been able to do in his first NFL season is nothing short of remarkable as he was chosen in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

"With St. Brown, he’s still in a mold of he was who we thought he was going to be," said Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes. "You can say, ‘Well, he’s a fourth round pick. You’re not expecting.’ But, Amon-Ra – he reminded me of some of the guys that we had when I was back in LA and I believed that he showed that in his own way. He’s a culture fit for what we’re all about, but again, I think everything just kind of clicked for him kind of late. But, we always knew he had the intangibles and work ethic and he’s just a pros pro in the way that he’s wired. That equated to a lot of his success on top of his physical ability.”

As Holmes mentions things clicking for him late in the season, Amon-Ra St. Brown was undoubtedly part of the Lions' promising finish to their 3-win season. He finished with three straight game with 90+ receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. He's only the third rookie wide receiver in NFL history to do so, joining the ranks of pretty good players: Odell Beckham and Randy Moss.

"This kid is – I mean, he’s better than gold," said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. "When you’re the athlete he is, explosive, but then you’re tough and you’re competitive, it’s just the way you’re made up and he’s smart. And those guys are hard to find that are all-encompassing like that, so, I’m glad we’ve got him, and he proved again. The consistency is there, that’s for dang sure.”

What St. Brown can do with the rest of his NFL career is yet to be seen, but he has shown that there is plenty of potential ahead in "The Sun God."