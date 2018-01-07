Andre Drummond out for Pistons against Harden-less Rockets
7:31 PM, Jan 6, 2018
DETROIT (AP) -- Andre Drummond is out for Detroit's game Saturday night against Houston because of a right rib contusion.
The star center played in Friday night's loss at Philadelphia , but the Pistons are holding him out against the Rockets. Detroit is also missing point guard Reggie Jackson, out with a right ankle sprain.
Houston isn't close to full strength either. James Harden is missing a third straight game with a hamstring strain.
