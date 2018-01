(WXYZ) - Andre Drummond has All-Star numbers.

This season, the Pistons center is averaging 14 points, 15 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

On Tuesday night, Drummond missed out on making the All-Star Game roster. And he let everyone know how frustrated he was.

He tweeted "Gotta be f---in kidding me lol."

(The tweet is below. Warning: Language isn't appropriate for all ages)

Drummond has been busy on Twitter, retweeting other accounts who supported his cause to become an Eastern Conference reserve.



He added another tweet.

Guess I gotta start doing back flips after every point I score to get attention around here!



Lmao on to the next — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 24, 2018

Gotta be fuckin kidding me lol — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 24, 2018

Drummond leads the NBA in rebounding, but the Pistons recent slide could have contributed to being left off the roster. The East reseves are Kyle Lowry, Bradley Beal, Victor Oladipo, John Wall, Kristaps Porzingis, Kevin Love and Al Hortford.