(WXYZ) - The Detroit Red Wings beat the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night, but it was Andreas Athanasiou's overtime goal that everyone in the sports world is talking about.

Athanasiou tied the NHL record for fastest overtime goal in NHL history, scoring just six seconds into the 3-on-3 overtime.

With Dylan Larkin taking the faceoff to start OT, the puck took a bounce forward after the faceoff and was misplayed by one of the best defensemen in the league, Erik Karlsson.

The speedy Athanasiou collected the puck on a breakaway and with a backhand, got the puck in the air and over the glove and shoulder of goaltender Craig Anderson.

It was Athanasiou's 8th goal in 29 games this season and his second of the game. He was stopped on a penalty shot earlier in the game.

We knew @AndreasA86 was speedy... but the dude tied the fastest OT goal in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/2OjiEyuNmu — NHL (@NHL) January 4, 2018

Despite the win, the Red Wings still sit in fifth place in the Atlantic and nine points out of the second wild card spot. They take on the Panthers Friday and Lightning Sunday before beginning their week off on Monday.