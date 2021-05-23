Watch
Sports

Actions

Andrew Benintendi, Royals end Tigers’ win streak at four

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Andrew Benintendi Tigers Royals Baseball
Posted at 9:41 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 21:41:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, Josh Staumount escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 7-5 Saturday, stopping the Tigers’ four-game winning streak.

The Tigers trailed 7-3 going into the ninth before Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer.

Detroit then loaded the bases with one out. Staumont struck out Jonathan Schoop and Willi Castro to end it, finishing with a 100 mph fastball.

The Tigers went 3 for 15 with runners in scoring position. Miguel Cabrera struck out with the bases loaded to end the seventh with Detroit down 6-3.

Benintendi gave the Royals an early lead with a two-run, bases-loaded single in the first and made it 5-3 with an RBI single in the fifth.

Brady Singer (2-3) gave up three runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out six.

Akil Baddoo had the first three-hit game of his career, including a two-run single in the Detroit second. Harold Castro added an RBI single in the fifth.

Matthew Boyd (2-5) allowed five runs on eight hits and thee walks in five innings.

The Royals took a 4-2 lead in the fourth on an RBI double by Michael A. Taylor and a sacrifice fly by Nicky Lopez.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RHP Jesse Hahn (right shoulder impingement) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Hahn was placed on the 10-day IL. ... 3B Hunter Dozier was sent to Triple-A Omaha on a rehab assignment following a stint on the seven-day IL with a concussion.

ROSTER MOVES

Royals: Kansas City acquired RHP Domingo Tapia from Seattle for cash and optioned him to Triple A Omaha.

UP NEXT

Casey Mize (3-3, 3.69 ERA) will start the series finale for Detroit on Sunday. Kris Bubic (0-0, 0.96 ERA) will make his second start of the season for Kansas City.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!