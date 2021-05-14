Angels' Place holding virtual race Saturday for annual fundraiser

Angels' Place is asking for people to get out and run, and to sign up to help the organization's residents in the process.

The non-profit is inviting people to join its annual Angels' Place Race to help residents, who live with developmental disabilities. Runners and walkers can participate from wherever they want.

The Southfield-based organization provides homes and support for adults with developmental disabilities. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and state guidelines during the time the race was planned, this year's event is again going virtual.

Sign-up ends on Saturday, May 15 at 11:59 p.m. Go to angelsplacerace.org to sign up.