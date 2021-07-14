Ann Arbor Skyline's Hobbs Kessler named Gatorade National Player of the Year

(WXYZ) -- Hobbs Kessler of Ann Arbor Skyline High School was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Boys National Track and Field Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Kessler won multiple MHSAA state titles in June before competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials.

"I'm excited," Kessler said after being surprised with the award by his teammates. "It was cool to see everyone come out and celebrate with me, that was the coolest part."

Kessler broke the high school record in the 1500 meter run at a meet in Oregon earlier this year, earning him the spot in the Olympic Trials.

Roisin Willis of Stevens Point Area Senior High School in Wisconsin won the girls award.