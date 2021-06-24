Ann Arbor Skyline's Hobbs Kessler to compete at US Olympic track trials

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Action resumes Thursday at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. There are still many spots up for grabs to Tokyo over the final four days, the last two of which are expected to reach 100 degrees, with a potentially record-setting heatwave descending on the Pacific Northwest.

Matthew Centrowitz will be a crowd favorite — he was recently inducted into the University of Oregon athletics hall of fame — when he begins his first step toward defending his Olympic title in the 1,500 meters. In Rio, Centrowitz became the first American to win Olympic gold in the men’s 1,500 since 1908.

Don’t overlook Hobbs Kessler, the 18-year-old from Michigan who broke Jim Ryun’s American under-20 record with a time of 3:34.36 at the Portland Track Festival. Ryun’s mark had been on the books since 1966.