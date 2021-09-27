Announcement expected on future of Rocket Mortgage Classic on Monday

(WXYZ) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic is expected to make an announcement regarding its future on Monday morning.

The tournament hosted its third event in July at the historic Detroit Golf Club, and is scheduled for the end of July in 2022. That is the fourth year of a 4-year deal.

According to Tony Paul of The Detroit News, the announcement is expected to be an extension of the tournament scheduled to run through 2026, with an option to go to 2027.

Fans turned out in droves for the first year of the tournament and last year, with major names including Phil Mickelson playing in 2021. The tournament was without fans in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first tournament was held in June, but was moved to the Fourth of July weekend for the past two years. In 2022, it's scheduled from July 28-31.

Rocket Mortgage Ambassadors Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and LPGA Professional Lexi Thompson are scheduled to be at the announcement on Monday morning.

Many major players, including Bubba Watson, Dechambeau, Fowler, Patrick Reed and more have played over the past three years.

