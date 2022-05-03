Watch
Annual 'I Ran the D 5K' to help ChadTough Foundation this Saturday

I Ran the D 5K
Posted at 5:33 PM, May 03, 2022
DETROIT — Saturday morning at Comerica Park, runners and walkers will gather for the I Ran the D 5K.

The ChadTough Foundation is the beneficiary of the proceeds from the race.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m., with participants beginning at the big Tiger, and finishing with a walk around the Comerica Park field, weather permitting.

Register now at RunSignUp.com/IRantheD

Race registration includes:

  • Long sleeve dry-fit shirt with Lions, Pistons, Red Wings, and Tigers logos
  • Running bib and medal upon completion
  • Tigers race packet with ticket offers

The ChadTough Foundation was started in 2015 after Chad Carr passed from DIPG, an inoperable pediatric brain tumor. ChadTough has funded over 16 million dollars for DIPG research since 2015.

