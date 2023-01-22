Antetokounmpo, Bucks set for matchup against the Pistons

Milwaukee Bucks (29-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-36, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Detroit. He's fourth in the league averaging 31.0 points per game.

The Pistons are 4-22 in conference games. Detroit is 6-27 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bucks are 17-13 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 116-91 on Nov. 3, with Antetokounmpo scoring 32 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bojan Bogdanovic is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 15.1 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 31.0 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 15.4 points and 9.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 113.7 points, 41.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 112.2 points, 46.2 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Cory Joseph: day to day (knee), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Serge Ibaka: out (personal).

