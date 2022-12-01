Antoine Davis back for one final season at Detroit Mercy, eyeing more history

DETROIT — Long after practice has ended, Antoine Davis hangs around Calihan Hall and works on his shot.

Rarely missing, he watches basket after basket, as he puts another one up. So it’s no wonder why the graduate senior is poised for yet another milestone season at Detroit Mercy and why, in the corner of the history basketball building, you’ll find banners highlighting “the chase.”

On the left side of two number-trackers, you read Davis’s career points. On the right, it’s his three-pointers.

Let’s take a look at some of his numbers:

Davis is 18 points shy of breaking the Horizon League record, which will move him to 13 th place in NCAA history.

place in NCAA history. Davis is currently at 14 th place with 2,987 points. Once he reaches 3,000 points, he will be just the 11 th player to do.

place with 2,987 points. Once he reaches 3,000 points, he will be just the 11 player to do. Davis is the NCAA leader in consecutive double figure games with 118.

Davis has 454 career 3PT, just four away from the top three and 52 shy of the NCAA record.

Personal accolades aside, his main goal is for the Titans to make the NCAA tournament. He’s aware his days of college basketball are numbered.

Davis is back after an offseason where he tested the transfer portal and considered going elsewhere, but he’s back and more than confident in his choice.

For the last five years, Detroit Mercy has been led by a Davis on the court and on the sideline. Antoine Davis and his father and head coach Mike Davis know their final year together will be bittersweet.

While his days at Detroit Mercy are numbered, his mark in the record books continue to climb.