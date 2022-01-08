Watch
Antoine Davis breaks school scoring record in Detroit Mercy win over Milwaukee

Timothy D. Easley/AP
Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis (0) attempts to get past Louisville forward Malik Williams (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Posted at 10:30 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 22:30:20-05

(WXYZ) — Antoine Davis matched his season high with 39 points - breaking the Detroit Mercy career scoring record in the process - in the Titans' 85-60 win over Milwaukee Friday night.

Davis entered the night 35 points shy of the previous career record of 2,319 by Rashad Phillips.

"I didn't want to think about it, but then I did," Davis said when asked about breaking the record. "But I didn't try to let it get to me as much, because I was still trying to win the game at the end of the day. So then when it happened, it was just an unreal feeling."

Davis, who averaged 22.2 points per game entering Friday night, also scored 39 points in a loss to Hofstra on November 27.

