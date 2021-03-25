Menu

AP source: Pistons agree to trade Delon Wright to Kings

Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Pistons guard Delon Wright plays during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 3:33 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 15:33:15-04

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade guard Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round draft picks, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the trade had not been announced.

The 6-foot-5 Wright has averaged 10.4 points a game this season for the rebuilding Pistons. They acquired the 28-year-old guard in an offseason move. He has also played for Dallas, Memphis and Toronto.

The 29-year-old Joseph is averaging 6.6 points this season. He has spent the past season and a half with the Kings. Before that, he played for Indiana, Toronto and San Antonio.

ESPN first reported the trade.

