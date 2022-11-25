Watch Now
AP source: Tests reveal no tears in Bills' Miller's knee

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) is carted off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Posted at 4:48 PM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 16:48:54-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of Von Miller's injury told The Associated Press that tests showed no ligament tears in the injured right knee of the Buffalo Bills star pass-rusher.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not provided any updates on Miller's injury.

While the results are encouraging, Miller is still being evaluated and is expected to be out indefinitely, according to the person.

ESPN first reported the test results for Miller.

The 33-year-old was hurt in the second quarter of Buffalo's 28-25 win at the Detroit Lions.

