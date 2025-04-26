Arizona Cardinals pick Michigan CB Will Johnson in 2nd round

(WXYZ) — The Arizona Cardinals have selected Michigan cornerback Will Johnson with the 47th overall pick of the NFL Draft.

Johnson came to Michigan as a five-star recruit after starting all four of his high school seasons at Grosse Pointe South High School.

Over three seasons, Johnson established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in all of college football and was one of the key pieces in Michigan's national championship run last season.

Johnson earned 22 starts in the 32 games he appeared in, racking up 68 tackles and nine interceptions over parts of three seasons, along with three touchdowns off of those interceptions.

He only appeared in six games this past season after dealing with a nagging toe injury. He is projected to be a top-ten pick in the NFL draft by most draft analysts.