Arizona fires Rich Rodriguez amid hostile workplace claim

11:09 PM, Jan 2, 2018
1 hour ago
Steve Dykes
Copyright Getty Images

(AP) - Arizona has fired football coach Rich Rodriguez after a notice of claim was filed with the state attorney general's office alleging he ran a hostile workplace.

The Tucson Daily Star revealed the notice of claim on Tuesday after making a public-records request.

Athletic director Dave Heeke issued a statement saying the athletics department decided to go in a new direction after evaluating the program.

Arizona was one of college football's more surprising teams this season after opening 6-2. The Wildcats fell flat after that, losing four of their final five games, including a 38-35 setback against Purdue in the Foster Farms Bowl.

Rodriguez was 43-39 in six seasons at Arizona, including 3-9 last season.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top