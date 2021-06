(WXYZ) -- Friday night's game between the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers has been postponed by inclement weather.

The teams are scheduled to play a split doubleheader Saturday, with the make-up game set for 1:10 p.m. and the originally-scheduled game moved to 6:10 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.

Fans with tickets for Friday night's game may use them for Saturday's 1:10 p.m. game with no exchange necessary.