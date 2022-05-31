AT A GLANCE: IndyCar heads to Belle Isle for Detroit Grand Prix

All Times Eastern

INDYCAR

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Site: Detroit.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 8:30 a.m., and qualifying, 12:35 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, 10:15 a.m., and race, 3:30 p.m. (USA).

Track: Belle Isle street circuit.

Race distance: 74 laps, 164.5 miles.

Last year: Marcus Ericsson won the opening race of a weekend double-header and Patricio O’Ward won the finale.

Last race: Ericsson bested O’Ward on a restart with two laps remaining and won the Indianapolis 500 for his third career victory in 52 starts.

Fast facts: Ericsson climbed to the top of the point standings through six races with the victory, 13 ahead of O’Ward and 14 clear of defending series champion Alex Palou. ... The victory was the fifth in the 500 for team owner Chip Ganassi. ... Ericsson is the second Swede to win the Indy 500 in 106 runnings, joining 1999 winner Kenny Brack.

Next race: June 12, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Online: http://www.indycar.com