Atlanta selects Michigan's Leigha Brown in second round of WNBA Draft

(WXYZ) — The Atlanta Dream selected Michigan guard Leigha Brown in the second round with the 15th overall pick in the WNBA Draft Monday night.
Welcome to the Dream @leigha32brown ! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/EKrWqrjeLP— Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) April 11, 2023
Brown averaged 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 31.9 minutes per game this season for the Wolverines, earning All-Big Ten first team honors and an AP All-American honorable mention.
Brown will be reunited in Atlanta with former Michigan teammate Naz Hillmon, who was selected 15th overall by the Dream in the 2022 WNBA Draft.