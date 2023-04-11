Atlanta selects Michigan's Leigha Brown in second round of WNBA Draft

(WXYZ) — The Atlanta Dream selected Michigan guard Leigha Brown in the second round with the 15th overall pick in the WNBA Draft Monday night.

Brown averaged 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 31.9 minutes per game this season for the Wolverines, earning All-Big Ten first team honors and an AP All-American honorable mention.

Brown will be reunited in Atlanta with former Michigan teammate Naz Hillmon, who was selected 15th overall by the Dream in the 2022 WNBA Draft.