Detroit Grand Prix looking to get 900 volunteers for 2025 race weekend

The Detroit Grand Prix is seeking volunteers for the 2025 race weekend in Downtown Detroit at the end of May.

The Detroit Grand Prix Association (DGPA), which heads up the volunteer effort, is looking for approximately 900 new members to join the more than 600 people who have already renewed their membership.

It costs $20 to become a DGPA member, and they are looking for volunteers across various departments, including circuit marshals, information services, guest navigators, food services, hospitality and ticket services.

“The Detroit Grand Prix Association volunteers are the driving force behind the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. Their dedication and passion help bring this event to life every year and we are so thankful for their support and their commitment,” Grand Prix President Michael Montri said in a statement. “With their collective experience and focus on customer service, our DGPA volunteers truly make the Detroit Grand Prix special. We’re looking to have approximately 1,500 volunteers as part of our team again in 2025 as we gear up for what we hope will be the best Grand Prix in Detroit’s history this summer.”

2025 will be the third year for the race in Downtown Detroit, and about 150,000 people attended race weekend in 2024.

