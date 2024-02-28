Free Prix Friday returns to the 2024 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

People will be able to get into the Detroit Grand Prix for free on Friday, May 31 as Comerica Bank Free Prix Friday returns once again. It's the 11th year of Free Prix Friday at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

According to race officials, more than half of the race's footprint will be open and accessible for free throughout the three-day weekend, however on Friday, Grandstands 1 and 9 will be open to the public for free. Those grandstands overlook pit lane and the start-finish line, and require tickets on Saturday and Sunday of the event.

Last year's race brought tens of thousands of fans to Detroit to watch three days of racing in the streets of Downtown Detroit.

However, access to the paddock will not be open to the public for free on Friday, and fans will need to buy a ticket. All ticketholders will have access to the Fifth Third Paddock, known as the locker room of motorsports.

This year, race organizers said there will be several ticket options available with prices starting at $20 on Friday, $45 on Saturday and $55 on Sunday.

“With the support of Comerica Bank for the 11th consecutive year, we are proud to build on the Free Prix Day tradition at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “When we brought the Grand Prix back home to the Streets of Downtown Detroit last year, we wanted to ensure that everyone in our community had an opportunity to enjoy this special event. Fans enjoyed free access to more than half of the venue and we are excited to once again provide that complimentary experience in 2024. On Comerica Bank Free Prix Day, our guests will enjoy even more access with enhanced viewing opportunities and seating in two of our premium grandstands, completely free of charge.”

Race officials say to celebrate the return of Free Prix Day, Comerica Bank and the Grand Prix will host a virtual engagement on Wednesday with 20 high schools and community groups in metro Detroit focused on motorsports and career opportunities in racing.

Those students will be able to connect with several Grand Prix-related guests, including INDY NXT by Firestone rookie drivers Salvador de Alba and Myles Rowe and NTT INDYCAR SERIES Performance Engineer Kate Gundlach from the No. 5 Arrow McLaren team

“Year after year, the Detroit Grand Prix delivers on its mission to present one of Detroit’s showcase events while also investing in improving the community through its economic impact and philanthropic outreach,” said Steve Davis, Comerica Bank Michigan Market President. “It was quite a thrill last year to see the weekend of racing festivities return to the Streets of Downtown Detroit, and we are honored to continue our partnership in providing free, unique experiences for Detroit-area students as well as fans.”

The 2024 race will bring the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Saturday, June 1, then the NTT IndyCar Series on Sunday, June 2. Other races include the INDY NXT by Firestone all weekend long.