Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater stepping away from Lions, Dan Campbell announces

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Teddy Bridgewater, a veteran passer who was in line to be the Lions backup quarterback, is stepping away from the team, head coach Dan Campbell announced on Sunday.

At this time, it's unclear whether Bridgewater, 33, will retire or join another team.

"I've known Teddy a long time, man, the human being is unbeliveable," Campbell told the media on Sunday. "Everything he's about, the type of teammate he is, the way he prepares, he always played the game (mentally). He had a huge heart and he's going to be missed."

Bridgewater, known as a steady veteran presence in the locker room, was the Lions' primary backup quarterback for parts of 2023 and 2024, appearing in just one game. In 2024, he also led his alma mater, Miami Northwestern Senior High School, to a FHSAA Class 3A state championship in December 2024 in his first season as head coach.

Bridgewater was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round in 2014, and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015. Across his 11-year career, he has also played for the New Orleans Saints, the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos, the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appearing in 83 games and starting in 65 games.