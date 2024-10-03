Bally Sports aims to drop Tigers in 2025: What does it mean for Jason Benetti?

(WXYZ) — The news that Bally Sports could drop the Detroit Tigers next year has many fans wondering what that would mean for new play-by-play man Jason Benetti.

Benetti joined the Tigers last fall and is a fan-favorite after his first season calling Tigers games with several color commentators.

On Wednesday, Diamond Sports Group, which owns the regional sports network, said it will drop several MLB teams who have contracts for the 2025 season, including the Tigers.

According to a report in the Associated Press, Diamond plans to void the contracts of the Tigers and the Tampa Bay Rays, but it hopes to rework deals with other MLB teams.

That would leave the Tigers without a broadcast partner for the 2025 season.

In the announcement of Benetti's hiring, the team said that Benetti "will be employed by the Tigers."

That means Benetti will also be calling play-by-play for the Tigers in 2025, no matter where the games air.

What could happen if the team doesn't find a broadcast partner? Over the past two seasons, MLB has taken over the broadcasts for several teams after agreements were not reached. Those teams are the San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.