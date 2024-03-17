Bam Adebayo hits buzzer-beating 3 as the Heat topped the Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Bam Adebayo made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Miami Heat to a 104-101 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Cade Cunningham missed a 3-pointer for Detroit with 9 seconds left and Terry Rozier sprinted up the court with the rebound. He couldn't get to the basket, so he tossed the ball to Adebayo, who made his third 3-pointer in the last three games.

Duncan Robinson scored a season-high 30 points for Miami on 10-for-15 shooting. Adebayo had 20 points and 17 rebounds as the Heat beat the Pistons for the second time in three days.

Robinson hit his 1,000th career 3-pointer in the first quarter. He reached the mark in 343 games, breaking the NBA record of 350 by Buddy Hield.

Evan Fournier scored a season-high 18 for the Pistons, who honored their 2004 NBA championship team at halftime. Cunningham had 17 points and nine assists, but he went 1 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Miami played without Jimmy Butler, forcing coach Erik Spoelstra to use his franchise-record 32nd starting lineup of the season.

Robinson converted a four-point play with 2:00 left, giving Miami a 101-96 lead. Isaiah Stewart’s 3-pointer cut the margin to two and Adebayo’s putback was ruled to come just after the shot clock expired.

Cunningham’s layup tied it, and Robinson turned the ball over to give Detroit a chance at its first lead of the game.

Miami led 90-85 with 6:33 left, thanks to a possession when Adebayo drew a foul and grabbed three offensive rebounds before tipping in the last one. But Fournier answered with his fourth 3 and Jalen Duren tied the game from the free-throw line.

The Heat led 60-50 at the half and increased the margin to 73-56 on Haywood Highsmith’s jump hook midway through the quarter.

