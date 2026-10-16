Banana Ball returning to Detroit in June with Party Animals vs. Clowns at Fifth Third Park

After selling out Comerica Park on back-to-back nights, Banana Ball is returning to Detroit next summer with two games at Fifth Third Park.

In partnership with the Detroit Sports Commission and 313 Presents, the games will feature the Party Animals taking on the Indianapolis Clowns.

Watch below: Savannah Bananas bring sold-out Banana Ball spectacle to Comerica Park in Detroit

Savannah Bananas bring sold-out Banana Ball spectacle to Comerica Park in Detroit

Fans can join the lottery for a chance to purchase tickets. The lottery is open through Oct. 31, and a random drawing will take place before the event to purchase tickets. You can find the Ticket Lottery List at www.bananaball.com/tickets.

Watch below: More coverage from Banana Ball in Detroit