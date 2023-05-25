Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson, The Miz & more set for Rocket Mortgage Classic celebrity scramble

Rocket Mortgage Classic officials announced the players for the Area 313 Celebrity Scramble, taking place Tuesday of the tournament week.

Detroit Lions legends Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson, plus Dylan Larkin, Tom Izzo, Chris Webber and WWE Superstar "The Miz" will participate.

Entry to the tournament will also be free for Detroit Community Days, which gives people free entry to the tournament on for practice rounds and the pro-am.

The celebrity scramble will have six four-player teams competing in a three-hole exhibition taking place at Area 313 – holes 14-16 at Detroit Golf Club. It will take place at 5 p.m.

“We’re looking forward to introducing a new twist to the AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble by adding Chris Webber and The Miz to our field. It’s always fun to see Detroit sports legends up close and personal testing their golf games alongside PGA TOUR pros, and having a professional wrestler in the mix this year will make it even more entertaining,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “We are proud to be able to offer fans complimentary admission to all the amazing events on Detroit Community Days as part of our dedication to making the Rocket Mortgage Classic accessible to everyone in our communities.”

Tuesday will also feature a youth clinic from the First Tee - Greater Detroit, with kids getting tips and fundamental golf skills from PTA Tour professionals.

Tickets for the tournament start at $65 per day on Thursday, with LendingTree Lounge passes starting at $110 and Club Ace passes starting at $300.

All kids 15 and under receive complimentary admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult.