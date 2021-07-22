Barry Sanders getting a statue, jersey number retired at Oklahoma State

In news that seems like it should have happened in 1991, not 2021, Oklahoma State announced heavy honors for Barry Sanders.

The Hall of Fame running back is getting his name and jersey number added to Oklahoma State’s Ring of Honor, the program announced. Sanders is also getting a statue at the school.

Oklahoma State's football Ring of Honor is exclusive. Sanders becomes the second player in it, joining Thurman Thomas.

The sculptor designated to create the mold for the statue, Harold Holden, made the statue of Boone Pickens at Oklahoma State.

Sanders won the 1988 Heisman before the Lions drafted him in the first round in 1989. His No. 21 jersey is one of four numbers not worn by any Cowboys.