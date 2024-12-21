Barry Sanders opens new car wash in Madison Heights

BARRY SANDERS OPENS NEW CAR WASH — Lions legend Barry Sanders may have retired from football years ago, but he is still staying competitive in the business world. On Friday he helped open El Car Wash in Madison Heights, as around 100 people came out to meet the Pro Football Hall of Famer and receive free car washes.
