Barton Hills in Ann Arbor set to host U.S. Senior Women's Open in 2026

(WXYZ) — The United States Golf Association announced that Barton Hills Country Club in Ann Arbor will host the 8th U.S. Senior Women's Open Championship next year.

According to the USGA, the U.S. Senior Women's Open will take place Aug. 20-23, 2026. It's the latest USGA championship set to come to Michigan in the coming years.

“The USGA is pleased to return to Barton Hills Country Club where we know the course will challenge the world’s best professional and amateur players as they compete for the most coveted championship in senior women’s golf,” Dennis Baggett, the USGA managing director of open championships, said in a statement. “With its comprehensive and recently renovated facilities, the club has a history of hosting national, regional and state competition. These surrounding factors will lend itself well as a host site.”

The club north of Ann Arbor was designed by Donald Ross and has undergone several revisions. It was restored to its original architectural roots by Ron Pritchard in 2012.

Barton Hills previously hosted the 1998 U.S. Women's Amateur and the 2008 U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur.

Michigan has hosted 34 USGA Championships through last year, most recently the U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills Country Club's historic South Course.

The South Course at Oakland Hills will also host several championships over the next several decades. They include:

