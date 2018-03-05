Bryce Harper homers in Nationals win over Tigers

11:32 PM, Mar 4, 2018

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 25: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals bats against the Atlanta Braves during a spring training game at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on February 25, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Washington defeated Atlanta 9-3. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Joel Auerbach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Bryce Harper hit his first spring homer, singled and drove in three runs for a Washington split squad in a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Matt Adams added three hits. Gio Gonzalez gave up two runs and six hits in three innings.

Jeimer Candelario tripled in a run for Detroit.

