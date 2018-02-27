Candelario's emergence helped Castellanos find new home with Tigers

LAKELAND, Fla. - As the Tigers shifting focus on a rebuild, some players started cementing their roles with the team last season​.



Nick Castellanos will not be playing third base this year, moving full-time to right field.

Jeimer Candelario hit .330 in 94 games last year. Al Avila stole him from the Cubs.

Brad Galli has more in the video below. You can also watch by clicking here