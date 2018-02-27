Candelario's emergence helped Castellanos find new home with Tigers

8:37 PM, Feb 26, 2018

LAKELAND, FL - FEBRUARY 17: Nicholas Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers looks on during Spring Training workouts at the TigerTown Facility on February 17, 2018 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Mark Cunningham
LAKELAND, Fla. - As the Tigers shifting focus on a rebuild, some players started cementing their roles with the team last season​.

Nick Castellanos will not be playing third base this year, moving full-time to right field.

Jeimer Candelario hit .330 in 94 games last year. Al Avila stole him from the Cubs. 

