Joe Jimenez excited for first MLB All-Star Game

(WXYZ) -- Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez will be Detroit's lone representative in Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C.

Before his trip to the nation's capital, Jimenez expressed his excitement to take part in the whole experience.

"Meeting the players at the All-Star Game...it's just great to be there," said Jimenez. "Representing the Tigers, a great organization and all the history here. So being there with the Tigers jersey is just great."

Manager Ron Gardenhire, who described Jimenez as "very emotional" upon finding out about his All-Star selection, shared in the excitement.

"I think it would be really exciting for all Tiger fans if he gets into the ball game and gets out on that mound wearing our uniform, and hopefully he'll get the opportunity to do that. That'd be a big deal for everyone in this clubhouse."