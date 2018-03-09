Jordan Zimmermann struggles early in Tigers loss to Pirates

9:56 PM, Mar 8, 2018

LAKELAND, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Jordan Zimmermann #27 of the Detroit Tigers poses for a photo during photo days on February 20, 2018 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Jordan Zimmermann gave up three runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings, striking out five in an 8-3 Detroit Tigers loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

David Freese hit his first home run, a two-run drive off Zimmermann.

Francisco Cervelli had two hits for the Pirates.

