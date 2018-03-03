Miguel Cabrera's two-run double helps Tigers top Marlins

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Miguel Cabrera had two hits Friday, including a two-run double as the Detroit Tigers beat the Miami Marlins 8-3 in Grapefruit League play.

Matthew Boyd, trying to earn a rotation job, gave up three runs four hits in three innings with five strikeouts.

Detroit left-hander Travis Wood has a torn left ACL and medial meniscus in left knee, and the team is evaluating surgical options. Wood twisted the knee during a game Thursday.