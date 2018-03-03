Miguel Cabrera's two-run double helps Tigers top Marlins

Fair
HI: 40°
LO: 26°
LAKELAND, FL - MARCH 02: Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers stands at second base after hitting a 2 RBI double during the second inning of the Spring Training game against the Miami Marlins at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 02, 2018 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Miguel Cabrera had two hits Friday, including a two-run double as the Detroit Tigers beat the Miami Marlins 8-3 in Grapefruit League play.
Matthew Boyd, trying to earn a rotation job, gave up three runs four hits in three innings with five strikeouts.
Detroit left-hander Travis Wood has a torn left ACL and medial meniscus in left knee, and the team is evaluating surgical options. Wood twisted the knee during a game Thursday.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.